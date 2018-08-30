DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - When Chamblee High School football players take the field Friday night, their head coach won’t be there.
“This is what I can confirm: employee Curtis Mattair is currently on paid administrative leave,” DeKalb County School District spokesman Andre Riley told AJC.com Thursday morning in a brief emailed statement.
Earlier media reports indicated Mattair was suspended indefinitely following a controversy surrounding T-shirts the football team received from the coach. The T-shirts, according to reports, read "DBNP," an acronym that some say stands for "Don't Be No (expletive)."
Riley would not confirm those reports. However, he said Mattair was never suspended.
“DCSD does not comment on personnel matters,” Riley said.
Chamblee is scheduled to play Dunwoody High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North DeKalb Stadium, according to the team’s website.
