Lyft driver tries to save driver involved in deadly crash, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly head-on crash shut down a busy DeKalb County road near an elementary school and a college.
Officers said it was Lyft driver that attempted to pull the driver from the burning car but the flames were to intense.
The crash happened at Panthersville Road and Oakvale Drive around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. The area is near Oak View Elementary School and Georgia State University Perimeter College.
“One vehicle was going northbound and one was going was going southbound head on collision,” said DeKalb County Police Sgt. Howard Jenkins.
Jenkins said the driver of a Dodge Challenger crossed over the center lane and smashed into a Honda Accord.
