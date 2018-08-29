0 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was found in a hot SUV as temperatures reached into the 90s on Long Island in New York, according to multiple reports.

Authorities did not say how long the girl was in the car, parked in the family’s driveway in Coram, before her mother called 911 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, WNBC reported.

“The call was for a young child left in a car whose lips were turning blue,” Suffolk County police Lt. Kevin Beyrer told News 12 Long Island. “The mother brought the child into the house and was instructed to do CPR.”

Authorities took the girl to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to News 12 Long Island.

It was unclear if the 11-year-old had special needs, ABC station WABC-TV in New York reported.

"She was a sweet little girl,” neighbor Scott Krusen told WABC. “Our kids played together. (She was) a very loving, wonderful kid.”

Beyrer told the New York Post that the girl was with her mother and two other siblings earlier in the day while they ran errands.

“After returning home, the girl’s mother went inside believing all of the children were out of the car,” Suffolk County police told the newspaper.

The girl was found as temperatures in the area reached the low 90s on Tuesday, according to data from the National Weather Service.

It was a hot day across the area today, with more of the same on the way for Wednesday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire region through 9pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FUPOxz8w8i — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 28, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether charges would be filed in the case.

