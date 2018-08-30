0 Mother, 10-year-old daughter mysteriously vanish on way to camping trip

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Ga. - A Canadian mother and her 10-year-old daughter visiting Northern California on a camping trip have mysteriously vanished, according to local authorities.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter, Emily Rodrigue, arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday and rented a car at the airport to begin a trip to camp at spots throughout California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The two checked into the Vagabond Hotel in Burlingame Saturday and checked out Sunday before noon, the sheriff's office said.

Audrey Rodrigue texted her boyfriend, who is in Canada, on Sunday, but "he was unable to contact her after receiving the text," the sheriff's office said Monday.

The mother and daughter were believed to be heading to the Pigeon Point Hotel but never arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Audrey Rodrigue's boyfriend, whose identity has not been released, reported them missing on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Audrey Rodrigue had made a reservation at the Fish Lake Campgrounds in the Six Rivers National Forest for Tuesday, so Forrest Service Rangers checked the area and showed photos of the mother and daughter to campers and staff, authorities said.

"Both park staff and other campers thought they saw Audrey and Emily there, but they left without knowing the Park Ranger's came looking for them," the sheriff's office said. "It is believed they might have stopped at free camp sites along the coast. The neighbors and camp staff said Audrey and Emily appeared to be happy and not in distress."

The mother and daughter both have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Their rental car is described as a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with California license plate 8DIN900.

Anyone who has seen the mother, daughter or their rental car is urged to call 911 or authorities at 650-363-4192.

