WARNING: Overdose deaths tied to fake prescription pills, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - At least three people have died from drug overdoses involving fentanyl in Spalding County, the sheriff's office says.

    Police say all three deaths involve medications the users thought were prescription, but that actually contained fentanyl, a potentially deadly opioid. 

    Officials say the overdoses happened in conjunction with methamphetamine and heroin. Deputies say drug users often try to use prescription pills to mitigate the effects of illegal drugs.

    Investigators believe that the majority of distribution of these fake drugs is tied to the “Ghost Face Gangsters” that have members operating in the Griffin Spalding County area. 

