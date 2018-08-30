WARNING: Overdose deaths tied to fake prescription pills, police say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - At least three people have died from drug overdoses involving fentanyl in Spalding County, the sheriff's office says.
Police say all three deaths involve medications the users thought were prescription, but that actually contained fentanyl, a potentially deadly opioid.
Officials say the overdoses happened in conjunction with methamphetamine and heroin. Deputies say drug users often try to use prescription pills to mitigate the effects of illegal drugs.
Investigators believe that the majority of distribution of these fake drugs is tied to the “Ghost Face Gangsters” that have members operating in the Griffin Spalding County area.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is talking to the sheriff about his message to the drug dealers and what family members need to do to protect loved ones.
We'll have a LIVE report on the growing problem in Spalding County for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father and four children robbed at gunpoint at park, police say
- Brace for backups: Travelers stuck for hours in airport's parking garage
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}