ATLANTA - For only the second time ever during an Atlanta Falcons game, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open Thursday night.
The retractable roof is scheduled to be opened one hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, a stadium spokeswoman told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.
When the roof opens Thursday night -- it should take about eight minutes -- it will be just the second time it’s open for a Falcons game.
The other was for the 2017 regular season home opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons won that game 34-23, and thus are 1-0 with the roof open.
Work on the extremely complex roof was officially completes in July, 11 months after Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted its first event.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium was also in the news earlier this month when it announced another decrease in concession prices.
