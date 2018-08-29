  • Falcons decide next time roof will open for game

    ATLANTA - For only the second time ever during an Atlanta Falcons game, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open Thursday night.

    The retractable roof is scheduled to be opened one hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, a stadium spokeswoman told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.

    When the roof opens Thursday night -- it should take about eight minutes -- it will be just the second time it’s open for a Falcons game. 

    The other was for the 2017 regular season home opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons won that game 34-23, and thus are 1-0 with the roof open.

    Work on the extremely complex roof was officially completes in July, 11 months after Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted its first event.

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium was also in the news earlier this month when it announced another decrease in concession prices.

