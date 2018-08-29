'Say Say Say' Channel 2 Action News This Morning pays tribute to Michael Jackson

ATLANTA - Channel 2's news anchors took part in paying tribute to Michael Jackson this morning on what would have been his 60th birthday.
During Channel 2 Action News This Morning, anchors Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer playfully inserted "The King of Pop's" famous songs into the newscast.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum was also in on the fun, listing out songs from Thriller, Bad, Dangerous and Off the Wall albums.
This is not the first time the trio has honored a music legend.
In March 2017, Arum and Blankenship had an on-air tribute for the Notorious B.I.G.
Blankenship and Arum also had on-air Phife Dawg tribute in March 2016 when the A Tribe Called Quest rapper died.
"Now ya know!" 20 years after his death, The Notorious B.I.G. got a clever shoutout from @FBlankenshipWSB and @MarkArum. #RIPBIG #Biggie 🎤👊 pic.twitter.com/LSCNopXnkC— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 9, 2017
