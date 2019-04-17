  • Falcons' 2019 regular season schedule will be released tonight

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The NFL is set to release the 2019 schedule at Wednesday at 8 p.m.

    The Atlanta Falcons know who they'll play, and now we'll find out when they play.

    The Falcons play their normal six home-and-away games against NFC South opponents. They'll also play teams from the NFC West and AFC South.

    Atlanta will also play second-place finishers Philadelphia from the NFC East and Minnesota from the NFC North.

    Here are the Falcons 2019 home and away opponents:

    HOME

    • Carolina Panthers
    • Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Los Angeles Rams
    • New Orleans Saints
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Tennessee Titans
    • Seattle Seahawks
    • Philadelphia Eagles

    AWAY

    • Arizona Cardinals 
    • Carolina Panthers
    • Houston Texans
    • Indianapolis Colts
    • New Orleans Saints
    • San Francisco 49ers
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Minnesota Vikings

