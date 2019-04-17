ATLANTA - The NFL is set to release the 2019 schedule at Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The Atlanta Falcons know who they'll play, and now we'll find out when they play.
The Falcons play their normal six home-and-away games against NFC South opponents. They'll also play teams from the NFC West and AFC South.
Atlanta will also play second-place finishers Philadelphia from the NFC East and Minnesota from the NFC North.
Here are the Falcons 2019 home and away opponents:
HOME
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles
AWAY
- Arizona Cardinals
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Minnesota Vikings
