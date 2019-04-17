  • Police need help identifying people involved in neighborhood brawl

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police need you help trying to identify several people involved in a wild fight in southeast Atlanta.

    Investigators released video of the wild fight to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that had been posted to Instagram.

    In the video, you can see dozens of people, including young children, fighting with each other. 

    Anyoen with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477

    What we’re learning about how the neighborhood brawl started and the exent of the injuries of the people involved, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

