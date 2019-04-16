  • Atlanta tops list of cities with most robocalls

    By: Craig Lucie

    ATLANTA - The number of robocalls Americans receive is staggering. It's something we've all dealt with -- some of us, several times a day.

    March set a new monthly record for robocalls in the United States with 5.23 billion calls. That's nearly 2,000 calls per second, according to a new study by the YouMail Robocall Index.

    According to the study, nearly 50% of those calls were scams, ranging from health insurance scams to student loan scams.

    And the city with the most robocalls? Atlanta.

    Last month, we had more than 200 million robocalls to Atlanta numbers, with the highest number going to 404 numbers. 

