ATLANTA - Carjackers are on the run after police say they stole a van from a CVS Pharmacy and later crashed it into a power pole.
The carjacking happened at the CVS off Boulevard in Grant Park around 8:30 Tuesday morning. The intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hill Street is blocked off where the van crashed.
Police tell Channel 2's Christian Jennings the suspects were able to get away in a black Nissan Altima.
BREAKING:Atlanta Police are investigating a carjacking that happened at the CVS in Grant Park. A woman was delivering pharmaceuticals when she had a gun pointed at her. Suspects later crashed the van they stole at Hill and Georgia, taking out a power pole. I’m LIVE @ noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mLi6EHbM87— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 16, 2019
Atlanta police confirmed to Jennings that a pharmaceutical representative was making a delivery when one of the suspects pointed a gun at her.
That was when one of the carjackers took out a gun, pointed it at the woman and stole the van. Police told Jennings the suspects were able to escape when they crashed and get away from the scene.
