    By: Christian Jennings

    ATLANTA - Carjackers are on the run after police say they stole a van from a CVS Pharmacy and later crashed it into a power pole. 

    The carjacking happened at the CVS off Boulevard in Grant Park around 8:30 Tuesday morning. The intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hill Street is blocked off where the van crashed. 

    Police tell Channel 2's Christian Jennings the suspects were able to get away in a black Nissan Altima. 

    Atlanta police confirmed to Jennings that a pharmaceutical representative was making a delivery when one of the suspects pointed a gun at her. 

    Police told Jennings the suspects were able to escape when they crashed and get away from the scene. 

