Trump to headline summit targeting prescription drug abuse in Atlanta next week

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump will headline a summit targeting prescription drug abuse next week in Atlanta that’s set to include more than 3,000 participants, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trump will address the Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit on April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, said Kelly McCurdy, the event’s spokeswoman. It’s unclear if he will hold a rally or make any other public appearances while he’s in Georgia.
We're learning more details on the President's visit, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
This will be the president’s first visit to Georgia in 2019. He made several stops in 2018, including a rally for Gov. Brian Kemp in Macon and a tour of damage from Hurricane Michael. He also attended the college football title game in Atlanta.
The visit comes as a string of Democratic presidential hopefuls visit the state. A half-dozen contenders have already held rallies here, and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is set to hold an event in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016, but Democrats hope to turn Georgia into a battleground state, buoyed by the narrow defeats of Stacey Abrams and other statewide candidates last year.
This story was written by Greg Bluestein for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}