SAVANNAH, Ga. - Tuition will rise by 2.5% this fall for full-time undergraduate students in University System of Georgia’s 26 schools this fall and mandatory fees will increase by a similar percentage for some campuses.
Online tuition costs, though, will drop by 33%, officials said.
The state’s Board of Regents approved the funding plan for the next school year during a meeting in Savannah.
The tuition increase for full-time students will range from $35 to $125 per semester while fee increases will range between $4 to $50 per semester at 11 schools.
State officials said the increases are necessary to fund ongoing programs to improve retention rates, recruit faculty, help more students graduate and cover other costs, such as rising healthcare.
“USG will continue building upon systemwide initiatives to ensure on-time college completion, increase student access to free textbooks and reduce student borrowing,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement. USG institutions are advancing our priorities of affordability, efficiency and degree attainment while continuing to provide students with a high-quality education.”
The board voted last year not to raise tuition, but increased fees in some areas.
This article was written by Eric Stirgus, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}