ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign a bill today that allows medical marijuana patients to buy the cannabis oil they’re already legally allowed to use.
Kemp’s office told Channel 2 Action News that he plans to sign House Bill 324 on Wednesday at the state Capitol.
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot will be at the Capitol for the bill signing. You can watch everything LIVE in the WSB-TV News App and on WSBTV.com.
Georgia has allowed patients suffering from severe seizures and other illnesses to use cannabis oil since 2015.
However, because the state doesn’t allow in-state cultivation, the roughly 8,400 people on the program’s registry risk defying federal law by transporting the drug across state lines.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
