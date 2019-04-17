  • Dangerous drugs uncovered across street from local high school, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Dangerous drugs, a bong and gas masks were uncovered across the street from a Cobb County high school.

    Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive body camera video of the arrest. Investigators tell Channel 2's Chris Jose the arrest was made during a traffic stop near South Cobb High School. 

    Investigators said the bag of meth is worth thousands of dollars.

