WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in White County are actively searching for a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday morning.
The White County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that it responded to a call for a missing person around 6 a.m. Monday in the area of Sandy Flats and Dugas roads.
Investigators said 34-year-old Belinda Butterfield was last seen swimming in the waters of the Tesnatee Creek. She was wearing white shorts and a pink tank top.
The creek runs into the Chestatee River. Authorities said they’ll be conducting searches from the air and along the shoreline until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources “feels they’re no longer needed.”
Anyone with information on Butterfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 706-865-5177.
