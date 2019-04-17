TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-285 EB in Sandy Springs closed after 2 people hit on road

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning.
According to Sandy Springs police, the wreck happened near Northside Drive around 2 a.m.
We’re tracking the major backups as police try to figure out what happened, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police said two people got out of a car and were hit by another car passing by.
The two people were taking to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene working to learn details of the crash.
I just got on scene. This is a mess. https://t.co/KvPcgXY8v3— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 17, 2019
