TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-285 EB in Sandy Springs closed after 2 people hit on road

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning. 

    According to Sandy Springs police, the wreck happened near Northside Drive around 2 a.m. 

    Police said two people got out of a car and were hit by another car passing by.

    The two people were taking to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

