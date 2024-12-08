Where will Georgia rank in CFP bracket after winning SEC Championship

ATLANTA — After a 22-19 overtime win over the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs await their seeding in Sunday’s College Football Playoff Selection Show where the top 12 teams will find out where they will be playing and who.

It is likely the Bulldogs have done enough to receive a first-round bye from the playoff committee and will possibly play in the second-round playoff game on Jan. 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Oregon remains at the top of the college football world as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and won the Big 10 title on Saturday after defeating No. 3 Penn State.

Georgia should move up into the Top 3 and from there, only the committee knows.

TRENDING STORIES:

The College Football Playoff Committee will reveal the full bracket later today at 12 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group