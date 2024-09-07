UGAAA announces changes to football ticket prices for 2025 season

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced they’d be updating ticket prices for the coming football season on Friday.

According to UGAAA, an analysis of ticket prices among other Southeast Conference institutions and additional peer groups, the cost for seats at Sanford Stadium will see changes, plus changes to parking pass fees.

“After a thorough analysis of season ticket pricing within the SEC and other peer institutions, UGA will adjust the William C. Hartman Fund per-seat contribution requirements in various sections of Sanford Stadium. Parking will also be modified, with the implementation of tiered contribution requirements and a parking pass fee,” the athletics organization said.

Going forward, UGAAA said Bulldogs game tickets will see price reductions for about 30% of season tickets, while Hartman Fund per-seat contributions will stay the same. However, some sections will see increased costs.

Still, the organization said it’s not all bad.

“Under the new pricing model, UGA will remain in the bottom third of total ticket costs (ticket cost plus per-seat contribution requirement) compared to SEC and Big Ten peer institutions,” UGAAA said in an announcement. “Per-seat contribution requirements have only changed twice since the 2005 football season, and season ticket prices have remained unchanged on a per-game basis since the 2018 season.”

Officials said their main priority for ticket price changes is to keep the prices both economical and budget-friendly, even while adjusting for rising operational costs.

“This new model accomplishes both of those things. It allows us to provide the resources necessary to continue the championship tradition of UGA Athletics, while keeping comprehensive ticket costs in the bottom third of our national peers,” . Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said.

According to UGAAA, donors who want to renew season tickets and parking for the 2025 football season will need to reach the new per-seat minimum contribution before the deadline on April 1, 2025. Renewals open in mid-February and contributions can be made at any time.

More information about the changes can be found online here.

