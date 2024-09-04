Atlanta United ‘parts ways’ with longtime VP Carlos Bocanegra

ATLANTA — Atlanta United announced Wednesday that it has ended its relationship with Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra.

President and CEO Garth Lagerwey is taking over Bocanegra’s responsibilities for the rest of the 2024 season, the soccer organization announced.

Bocanegra first signed on to the organization in 2015 as technical director, where he oversaw the roster for the team’s first season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2017, when Atlanta United became the second expansion team to make it to the Major League Soccer Playoffs since its debut in 1999, Bocanegra built the team that tied for fifth for all-time goals scored in a single season.

After the season’s end, he was promoted to vice president of the team in October 2017.

“We are deeply appreciative of Carlos’s dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it’s time for our club to move in a new direction,” Lagerwey said in a statement. “While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, Atlanta United continues its search for a new head coach, and the search for a new technical director is kicking off as well.

In a statement on the separation, team owner Arthur M. Blank thanked Bocanegra for his contributions to the team’s success over the years.

“I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch. He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship; other trophies we’ve won over the last nine years; and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017,” Blank said in a statement.

He added that multiple players signed by Bocanegra were foundational parts of Atlanta United’s success, including those who moved on to other opportunities in “elite leagues and clubs across the world.”

“I will always have great affection for Carlos and his beautiful family, and deep gratitude for the passion and dedication he brought to our club over the years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Blank added.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta United investing $23 million to expand its training grounds in Cobb County

©2024 Cox Media Group