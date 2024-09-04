Looking for a job? You could get hired on the spot today to work at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A company is hiring on the spot Wednesday for more than 40 positions in the lounges at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Klimb Jobs will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SpringHill Suites ATL Airport Gateway in College Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is providing job opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed with SodexoMagic, which was co-founded by basketball legend Magic Johnson, sponsoring the event.

Klimb Jobs says it has already filled 260 positions over the past eight weeks and looks to hire 40 more people on Wednesday.

Candidates will need to bring two forms of identification and are encouraged to also bring a resume.

If you can’t make it out today, three more events will be held later this year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

New AI tools changing job searching process

©2024 Cox Media Group