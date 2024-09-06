Neighboring high school football program honors Apalachee victims

JEFFERSON, Ga. — A high school football program is honoring the four school shooting victims at Apalachee High School earlier this week.

Four people were killed and nine others were sent to the hospital after a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning.

Jefferson High School painted its midfield logo with an “A” to honor Apalachee High School.

Jefferson High School is about 35 minutes northwest of Apalachee High School.

One of the four victims who died in Wednesday’s shooting was math teacher and assistant football coach, 39-year-old Ricky Aspinwall.

The school will play on the field Friday evening as it hosts Stephens County.

