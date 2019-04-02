ATHENS, Ga. - For the first time in more than 60 years, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles will meet in football during the regular season.
It was announced Tuesday that the Dawgs and Noles have scheduled a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.
Georgia will play in Tallahassee on Sept. 4, 2027. Florida State will play in Athens on Sept. 16, 2028.
Georgia and Florida State have not met in the regular season since Oct. 16, 1965. The Noles won that game with a final score of 10-3.
Georgia and Florida State last met in the Nokia Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2003 in New Orleans. The Bulldogs won 26-13.
In addition, Georgia has scheduled another series with the defending National Champion, the Clemson Tigers.
Georgia previously scheduled a home-and-home with Clemson in 2029 and 2030. They’ll now also play in 2032 and 2033.
Georgia will also play Texas during the 2028 season. That game was already scheduled.
Georgia’s 2019 non-conference opponents include Notre Dame, Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs also have future conference games set against Virginia (2020), Oregon(2022) and UCLA (2025 and 2026).
