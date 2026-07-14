Former UGA coach Tubby Smith inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. — The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026, honoring three legendary players and three iconic coaches whose collegiate careers represent the highest levels of achievement in the history of the game.

The inductees include coaches Jay Wright, Orlando “Tubby” Smith and Ted Owens, alongside players Danny Ainge, Glen Rice and the late Walt Hazzard.

“The Class of 2026 represents the very best of college basketball—individuals whose performance, leadership and impact helped shape the game at the highest level,” NACB Hall of Fame CEO Kevin Henderson said. “Their legacies will forever be preserved as part of the sport’s rich history.”

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Over his more than 30-year career, Smith led seven Division I programs, including Tulsa, the University of Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point. Smith’s career included leading Kentucky to the 1998 national championship during his first season with the Wildcats.

Across decades of coaching, Smith also guided five different programs to the NCAA Tournament, including the Georgia Bulldogs, earning himself national and conference coaching honors and nearly 650 victories.

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Smith finished his 31-year career as a collegiate head coach with a final win-loss record of 642-370.

While coaching at UGA, the bulldogs climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP poll after racing to a 10-1 start, only losing at North Carolina.

Georgia earned the No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the 1996 NCAA Tournament, with Smith at the helm.

During his tenure, the Bulldogs defeated Clemson 81-74 and upset top-seeded Purdue 76-69 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Georgia then dropped an 83-81 overtime decision to Syracuse, the eventual NCAA runner-up, in the “Sweet 16” in Denver.

In an announcement praising Smith’s career and the honor he is set to receive, UGA said Smith is one of just four coaches who have led five teams to the NCAA.

The Class of 2026 will be formally enshrined on Oct. 22 during the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Mo.

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