0 2 UGA football players arrested after 'chaotic' bar fight

ATHENS, Ga. - Two Georgia football players were charged with disorderly conduct after a “chaotic scene” erupted at a downtown Athens bar in the early Sunday morning hours, according to a statement released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing as the department continues to work to learn who was involved in the melee.

Georgia senior receiver Tyler Simmons was charged along with freshman Tyrique Stevenson as a result of an incident that originated inside the Cloud Bar.

Simmons and Stevenson were identified as “subjects allegedly fighting with bar employees,” according to the statement.

An off-duty Athens-Clarke County Police officer who was working at the bar called for assistance after being alerted a 12:50 a.m. that a fight was taking place inside.

Multiple officers showed up at the bar as numerous people spilled out onto the sidewalk and street, per the statement.

The Cloud Bar did not press charges against Simmons and Stevenson.

TRENDING STORIES:

After restoring order, Athens-Clarke County police charged Simmons and Stevenson with disorderly conduct and took them to the jail.

Stevenson was booked and released after posting bond.

Simmons, however, was not booked because he had complained of an injury upon arriving at the jail, which required him to be taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

The Bulldogs held their third spring practice on Saturday, donning pads for the first time this spring.

Smart, a University of Georgia graduate entering his fourth season as head coach, had expressed concerns with leadership earlier in the week.

“I’ve never felt great about leadership at this point in time. I didn’t feel great two years ago. I didn’t feel great last year,” Smart said last Tuesday. “I think you can’t find true leadership and you can’t manipulate it. You can’t make it happen.”

Bulldogs reserve linebacker Jaden Hunter was booked last Wednesday by UGA police for illegally stopping, standing or parking a vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Backup defensive back Latavious Brini was charged after allegedly slapping a man outside of an Athens bar on Feb 28.

Brini has continued to practice with the team.

“This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards for our football student-athletes,” Smart said after Brini’s incident. “His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.”

Smart, who is not scheduled to meet with the media again until Tuesday, did not issue a statement on Hunter.

This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.