Georgia freshman cornerback Tyrique Stevenson arrested

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia freshman cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of disorderly conduct, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.
The Athens Clark County police department arrested Stevenson at 2:42 a.m. Sunday morning on the misdemeanor charge and he was released at 3:26 a.m. after posting a $1,000 bond.
Stevenson is a 5-star recruit from Homestead, Fla., who attended Miami Southridge High School before enrolling in January at Georgia.
Stevenson is the third Georgia football player who has been arrested in the last month.
Bulldogs reserve linebacker Jaden Hunter was arrested last Wednesday by UGA police for illegally stopping, standing or parking a vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Latavious Brini was arrested and charged with simple battery after allegedly slapping a man at an Athens bar on Feb. 28.
Smart has yet to issue a statement on Stevenson.
This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation and originally appeared on The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.
