    ATLANTA - No one is immune to Atlanta traffic. Not even worldwide superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

    The Rock posted a video to his more than 136 million Instagram followers on Sunday while he was sitting in traffic in Atlanta.

    The video shows a bus from The Lovett School driving alongside The Rock's pickup truck.

    Several students are hanging out the window trying to get The Rock's attention, and he eventually gives in.

    Watch the hilarious encounter below:

     

