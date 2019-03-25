ATLANTA - No one is immune to Atlanta traffic. Not even worldwide superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Rock posted a video to his more than 136 million Instagram followers on Sunday while he was sitting in traffic in Atlanta.
The video shows a bus from The Lovett School driving alongside The Rock's pickup truck.
Several students are hanging out the window trying to get The Rock's attention, and he eventually gives in.
Watch the hilarious encounter below:
I keep my windows super tinted on my pick up truck, but with the sun at just the right angle - people see thru my front windshield at some dude who looks a lot like The Rock. Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass. Keep workin’ hard and driver, keep your damn eyes on the road 😉💪🏾
