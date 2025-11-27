‘Clean, Old Fashioned Hate’, with something at stake for both Georgia and Georgia Tech

This years Georgia vs. Georgia Tech has something on the line for both teams — It’s not every season that Georgia’s biggest College Football rivalry has something on the line other than bragging rights. This one actually has something at stake for both.

For Georgia, a win would all but guarantee a Top 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. An 11 win season with one loss and wins over 4 teams in the Top 25 would provide a resume that would be tough to match.

For Tech, a win would let them play spoiler, while at the same time giving them at least an outside shot of sneaking into the playoff. The Yellow Jackets enter the game with a 9-2 record, 6-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. While 10 wins might not be enough to qualify for the playoff, it would certainly get them a shot at one of the upper tier bowl games.

The Bulldogs have been led this season by QB Gunner Stockton. The Junior from Rabun County has grown into the role seemingly improving every week.

Stockton has completed over 71% of his passes this season for nearly 2,500 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Georgia’s defense struggled early in the season giving up 41 points to Tennessee and 35 to Ole Miss, but the past 2 weeks, they only gave up 10 points to Texas and 3 to Charlotte.

Georgia Tech relies heavily on QB Haynes King who leads the team in passing and rushing. King has completed nearly 72% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also run for 883 yards and 15 TD’s.

Perhaps the trickiest part of Friday’s game will be figuring out the Yellow Jackets on defense. While mostly strong early in the season, the defense has given up over an average of over 30 points a game for the past 3 weeks.

Because both teams are very, very good at scoring points, expect the game to be a high scoring affair that will likely depend on which defense makes the most stops.

A sellout crowd of over 70,000 is expected on a cold, but sunny Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

