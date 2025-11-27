‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate:’ 5 things to know about Georgia Tech-UGA rivalry

ATLANTA — Here are five things to know about the college football rivalry between Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.

It started in 1893

The first matchup took place Nov. 4, 1893, with Georgia Tech getting the 28-6 win.

The game has been played in consecutive years every year but once since 1925. The 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ nickname comes from an author

Where does the moniker come from? Author Bill Cromartie gave the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry its famous nickname when he published a book on the rivalry in the 1970s.

The name stuck and it’s fitting with no love lost between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets faithful.

How many times have the two programs played each other? Well, it depends on which team you ask...

Georgia disputes 1943 and 1944 being official games, saying they should not have counted as many of their players were serving overseas in World War II.

Georgia Tech won both of those games. The total wins for Georgia in the series is 72, with Georgia Tech winning 39 or 41, depending on which side of the rivalry you’re on.

The teams have tied five times in their history, most recently in 1938.

The winner gets the Governor’s Trophy

The trophy was first awarded in 1933 and presented to the winner of the Georgia-Georgia Tech freshman and JV game. But in 1995, the NCAA sanctioned it to go to the winner of the varsity game.

It’s now presented to the winning senior class. The winning seniors get a personalized, engraved replica of the statue while the seniors on the losing team get commemorative watches.

