Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Catch ‘Clean Old-Fashioned Hate’ rivalry Friday LIVE on Channel 2

It’s the last week of the college football regular season and that means one thing in Georgia: It’s time for some “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.”

Georgia and Georgia Tech will kickoff their annual rivalry game on Friday afternoon for the first time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The heated rivalry goes back 132 years when Georgia Tech won the first game in Athens on Nov. 4, 1893. Since then, the passion has only grown and turned into “Clean Old Fashioned Hate.”

Where does the moniker come from? Author Bill Cromartie gave the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry its famous nickname when he published a book on the rivalry in the 1970s. The name stuck and it’s fitting with no love lost between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets faithful.

It’s not just bragging rights and pride up for grabs. The winner also earns the coveted Governor’s Cup.

The trophy was first awarded in 1933 and presented to the winner of the Georgia-Georgia Tech freshman and JV game. But in 1995, the NCAA sanctioned it to go to the winner of the varsity game.

It’s now presented to the winning senior class. The winning seniors get a personalized, engraved replica of the statue while the seniors on the losing team get commemorative watches.

