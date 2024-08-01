New report shows mental health concerns growing among American youths

WASHINGTON — Mental health issues impacting the United States, particularly American youths, has been called the “defining public health crisis of our time” by the U.S. Surgeon General.

A new report highlights the current state of the mental health crisis among American teenagers.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to health professionals in Washington about efforts to help struggling kids in the U.S.

The new report, published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, said nearly one-third of students aged 12 to 17 received mental health treatment in 2023. that’s more than eight million young adults in America.

SAMHSA said it’s a significant increase from 2022, and that more than half of the teens received outpatient treatment, including school counselor visits or seeing a therapist.

Researchers told Channel 2 Action News that the largest jump was the number of teenagers who are receiving prescription medications for their mental health.

Dr. J. Nadine Garcia, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health said more resources need to be made available in schools where students can access them.

Previously, Channel 2 Action News reported about the impact shortages of school counselors will have on students.

In Georgia, a report said there’s an average of 396 students for every school counselor, well above the recommended ratio of less than 250 students per counselor.

Experts recommend and average of fewer than 250 students for each counselor, but only Vermont and New Hampshires meet that criteria.

The average in the U.S. was closer to 385 students for every counselor in schools, putting Georgia’s own average even higher.

“Assuring the teachers and counselors and others in schools, but also other youth serving sentences, whether they are community centers, have training and understanding, trauma and adverse childhood experiences, and knowing how to be able to support our young people,” is important, Garcia said.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has also issued warnings about how social media is impacting youth mental health.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to provide stronger protections for kids and teens online.

The pair of bills would prohibit advertisements that show dangerous content to children, including drugs, tobacco products or alcohol.

Those bills now move on to the U.S. Hosue of Representatives.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would provide nearly $285 million to schools to help them hire and train thousands of mental health specialists.

