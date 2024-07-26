US Senate plans votes on several child online safety, social media bills

WASHINGTON — With American children online more than ever before, members of the United States Congress have chosen to act.

For the first time in 25 years, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate are working to protect American children from dangers online. The last time Congress passed a law to protect children online was in 1988 with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio was at the Capitol, learning more about what a bipartisan effort to make social media safer involves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Amid a years-long push to make social media, and the internet, safer for young users, a Gallup Poll survey shows American teenagers spend more than four hours a day on social media.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now expected to come together to discuss bills that would help kids disconnect.

On Thursday, parents and child advocates traveled to Washington to fight for their children’s online safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Social media platforms are like the Wild West when it comes to our children’s safety,” Tracy Ann Bancroft, a parent of a son hospitalized for a serious eating disorder, told Channel 2 Action News.

Bancroft says social media was a major contributor to her son’s eating disorder.

“I believe it’s no coincidence that my son’s critical illness emerged a year after I gave him a phone as a reward for getting straight As in fifth grade. The pandemic isolated us all, and despite my best efforts to teach him about online safety, I was proven wrong,” Bancroft said.

After years of delays, the U.S. Senate planned this week to vote on multiple bills focused on child safety online.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Thursday a final vote on bills in the Senate were scheduled to happen by the end of the week, meaning lawmakers will vote to pass, modify or reject the Kid’s Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children’s and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0).

The bills, which are supported by lawmakers from both parties, would give parents more control over their children’s accounts and ban targeted ads for kids.

If passed, the legislation would also make it so kids can opt out of the addictive algorithms that keep them scrolling.

“I’ve talked to people about how algorithms have led me to eating disorder. like accounts have led me to social comparison, and how filters led me to body dysmorphia. While I speak about this well all these parents speak about this, American youth suffer from it,” Ava Smithing, Young People’s Alliance, said.

However, opponents of the bills say they are a potential concern when it comes to censorship.

Still, many parents and advocates worry kids are continuing to suffer.

“I lost my son David eight years ago when he was just 16 years old. David died by suicide after months of relentless bullying and threatening cyberbullying,” Maurine Molak said. “While I would do anything to have my son back, seeing this bill across the finish line is my second greatest wish.”

Lawmakers say they hope to pass the bills in Congress before the August recess.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local church wants answers after DeKalb police fail to respond to an emergency in timely manner

©2024 Cox Media Group