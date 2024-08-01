Back 2 School: 25 north GA districts ready for first day of school today

Thursday marks one of the biggest back to school mornings across north Georgia with 25 school districts returning to the classroom.

Tens of thousands of students will head to class on Wednesday in the following districts: Atlanta Public Schools, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Cherokee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Floyd, Forsyth, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson City, Madison, Marietta City, Morgan, Paulding, Pickens, Social Circle, Walton and Upson.

LIVE Team 2 coverage with reporters spread out across metro Atlanta to get families ready for the first day of school, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The first day of school can be emotional for families. For students in Coweta County, Thursday will carry extra emotions for Newnan High School students.

Teachers and students will learn in the new school building that replaces the old school destroyed by an EF-4 tornado in 2021.

“It’s going to be great, not only for the community, but for our staff and kids,” Principal Dr. Gamal Kemp, who is also a Newnan High alum, told Channel 2 Action News.

There are also new schools opening in Bartow and Henry counties.

Mission Road Elementary School in Bartow County is moving into a new building. The school kept its name, but it’s expanding to meet the needs of a growing community.

“I see all of the little touches that we helped pick out and they talked to us about and listened to what we wanted, that was really important too,” Principal Sherrie Hughes told Channel 2.

In Henry County, Birch Creek Elementary will welcome students for the first time.

It’s the first elementary school to open in the district in more than 10 years. Officials hope the school will help balance enrollment for three nearby elementary schools, Oakland, Wesley Lakes and Bethlehem.

In Marietta, seniors at Marietta High School didn’t waste time participating in the annual back to school tradition of covering the school parking lot in toilet paper. The senior “prank” goes back at least 50 years.

Students at Marietta High School and other schools in the district will be in for a treat when lunchtime rolls around. The district has a new chef and a revamped lunch menu.

Instead of the typical hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza, district leaders want to make lunchtime a culinary experience. The district is also working with local farmers to provide fresh produce and healthy options.

Clark Howard’s advice on college scholarships: Apply, apply, apply even while in school

