New report highlights ‘critical’ shortage of counselors in schools across US

WASHINGTON — Summer break is right around the corner but in addition to a shortage of teachers across the United States, there also won’t be enough school counselors for students this fall.

Channel 2′s Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio says a new report is highlighting, and giving a warning, about the impact shortages will have on students.

In Georgia, the report said there’s an average of 396 students for every school counselor, well above the recommended ratio of less than 250 students per counselor.

Access to school counselors can lead to better attendance, graduation rates and standardized test scores. However, the new report on counselor shortages by the American School Counselor Association shows a critical shortage continues to impact school districts nationwide.

Out of all 50 states in the U.S., only two meet the recommended ratio for students to school counselors, according to the ASCA report.

“Having a school counselor in every school so that each student has access to that professional is critical,” Jill Cook, ASCA, said. “Today’s school counselors work with students on their academic development, their career development and their social and emotional development.”

Experts recommend and average of fewer than 250 students for each counselor, but only Vermont and New Hampshires meet that criteria.

The average in the U.S. was closer to 385 students for every counselor in schools, putting Georgia’s own average even higher.

Still, while those levels are significantly higher than the recommended amount, researchers say that’s actually a sign of progress, compared to the past.

“The good news is this ratio really over the last decade has continued to go down as the numbers of school counselors employed in K-12 public schools has increased,” Cook told Channel 2 Action News.

Despite the improvement, the continued shortage of counselors comes as students report a rise in social media and a worsening mental health level. It’s a problem U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has declared the “defining public health crisis of our time.”

Researchers now recommend pay incentives to attract more school counselors, as well as other licensing options to help close the gap in schools.

