City of Atlanta could start enforcing parking on its own

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to discuss several issues, including parking enforcement and body cameras for firefighters.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the meeting as committee members discussed establishing the city’s own parking enforcement program.

“We’re in the process of looking at what it would take to get our own,” Atlanta City Councilman and Chair of the Transportation Committee Byron Amos said.

City staffers are still researching whether its better to stay with the current company, hire a new one or having the city create its own, so the committee did not vote on Tuesday.

“In regards of us getting our own, I’m not on board with that just yet because, at the end of the day, what do we really need? We need bike lane enforcement, we need regular parking enforcement, so are we equipped as a police force to deliver those services to the city of Atlanta? That has yet to be seen,” Amos said.

There’s no timeline for when that could come to a decision.

The committee also discussed setting aside money for firefighters to have body cameras. Fire officials say their crews being attacked happens more than you might think.

Issues that were supposed to come up, but did not include an ordinance that would keep kids 16 and under from loitering downtown and Sunday morning alcohol sales.

