Woman injured in "shark incident" at popular Florida panhandle beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — A woman was injured Friday in a “shark incident” at a Florida beach that is a popular vacation destination for Georgians.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was injured by a shark at Watersound Way, which is about halfway between Panama City Beach and Miramar Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

The incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. THe woman was taken to the hospital. Her identity and condition have not been released.

Double red flags are now flying in the area and the Gulf is closed to the public in that part of Walton County.

“We are encouraging beachgoers to be cognizant that lifeguards and beach deputies may be trying to keep people out of the water in the immediate area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The beach is about a 5 ½-hour drive from metro Atlanta.

