“I’m grown:” Key witness in YSL trial arrested after refusing to testify on behalf of the state

ATLANTA, Ga. — A key witness in the Young Slime Life trial is headed to jail after he refused to testify on behalf of the state.

Kenneth Copeland, who is known as Lil Woody, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Copeland invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors asked how old he was and Copeland responded, “I’m grown. I plead the Fifth.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Copeland is a convicted felon and documented gang member who served time in federal prison in 2018.

Police arrested Copeland on Oct. 27, 2021 after they say he was caught driving his girlfriend’s car with a loaded gun inside.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The trial for Young Thug and his co-defendants, who were named in a sweeping RICO indictment, has been going on since January 2023.

YSL co-founder testifies in Atlanta RICO trial

©2024 Cox Media Group