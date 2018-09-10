‘Smokey and the Bandit' will return to these metro Atlanta AMC Theatres to honor Burt Reynolds

AMC Theatres will bring one of Burt Reynolds’ most iconic films back on the big screen this month to pay homage to the debonair film legend, who died at the age of 82 Thursday.
Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” will have a nine-day run in 240 AMC theaters across the country, according to Variety. Fans who have been reciting the film’s signature lines and best moments since news broke of Reynolds death, can catch the flick at a AMC Theatres between Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 20, the movie theater chain announced Friday.
In metro Atlanta, AMC Southlake 24, 7065 Mt Zion Circle, Morrow, is the sole location with showtimes posted for “Smokey and the Bandit” this month. According to AMC’s website, other locations could be added since “showtimes for Friday and beyond are usually posted by Wednesday afternoon.”
[RELATED: Burt Reynolds credited with helping put Georgia's film industry in the spotlight]
In “Smokey,” which was filmed in parts of metro Atlanta and Georgia, Reynolds portrayed Bo “Bandit” Darville, who partners with Cledus Snow (Jerry Reed), to haul 400 cases of bootleg Coors beer from Texarkana, Texas, back to Atlanta in 28 hours in order to collect $80,000. “Smokey and the Bandit” also starred Sally Field as a runaway bride picked up by Bo “Bandit” and a band of others, played by Jackie Gleason, Pat McCormick, Paul Williams and Mike Henry.
Tickets will be $5 (or lower depending on the theater). Showtimes, tickets and locations are available at https://www.amctheatres.com.
Where to watch “Smokey and the Bandit” in metro Atlanta:
AMC Southlake 24, 7065 Mt Zion Circle, Morrow, GA 30260. (770) 473-0719.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Florence now major Category 4 hurricane with wind up to 130 mph
- 21-year-old arrested in murder of homeless man beaten to death near Fox Theatre
- Investing in Nike and students: Austell pastor encourages young members to ‘Just Do It'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}