Myrtle Beach amusement park sued over claims man was left paralyzed after roller coaster ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — A couple is suing after a Myrtle Beach roller coaster left a man paralyzed, according to a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Gangia Adhikari and her husband, Kul Sannyashi, of North Carolina, visited the Family Kingdom Amusement Park July 23, 2021, and rode on the wooden Swamp Fox Roller Coaster.

The amusement park is along Myrtle Beach’s main drag and a popular tourist destination. According to Family Kingdom’s website, the Swamp Fox has been a Myrtle Beach landmark since 1966 and is 72 feet high and 2,640 feet long.

The documents alleged that while on the ride, Sannyashi sustained “an acute injury to his spinal cord which caused quadriplegia.”

The couple is now accusing the amusement park operators of failing to examine the roller coaster to make sure it was operating properly and failing to correct the “latent defects that rendered the roller coaster extremely dangerous, more so than a regular roller coaster.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the amusement park operators should have known the roller coaster needed maintenance and failed to take precautions to make the park safe for users.

The couple is suing for damages and asked for a jury trial.

