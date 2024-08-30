“I’m fixin’ to kill her:’ Video shows Fla. woman sic Rottweiler on 9-year-old girl before her death

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said she directed a Rottweiler to attack her boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter, who later died of abuse injuries, according to WSAZ.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that on June 17, first responders went to a home over calls about a child who was unresponsive.

The child, Jamaria Sessions, had numerous bruises, cuts, burns and bite marks on her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant to access video from the home where Jamaria lived with her father and father’s girlfriend 34-year-old Tyshael Elise Martin.

According to deputies, on June 15, video showed Martin holding the family’s 103-pound Rottweiler’s leash and giving it commands to viciously attack Jamaria, ClickOrlando.com reported. Deputies also saw Martin kick the motionless child, drag her across the floor and hit and shake her repeatedly.

At one point, investigators said it appeared that Martin said “I’m fixin’ to kill her,” the website reported.

Investigators determined that before her death, Jamaria was forced to endure punishments like wall sits, running in place and she was hit with objects, kicked, punched and pinched.

The medical examiner’s office determined the child died from multiple blunt injuries to the head, torso and extremities and a burn injury on her right foot, which happened when Martin used boiling water on Jamaria’s hair, according to ClickOrlando.com.

Martin was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect Wednesday. She was booked into the Lake County Jail.

