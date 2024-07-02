62-year-old woman stabbed pregnant SC teen, unborn baby to death days before her due date, SLED says

BARNWELL, SC — A 62-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a South Carolina teenager and her unborn baby who were found dead days before her due date.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Maylashia Hogg, 17, was found dead on Feb. 18 in Barnwell, South Carolina, which is less than 30 miles from the Georgia border east of Augusta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her body was found along the wood line of Main Street near her home, according to the People Sentinel. She had been stabbed to death, according to WRDW.

Hogg was due on Valentine’s Day and was last seen on Feb. 6 or 7. She was set to be induced on Feb. 13., according to the Broken Link Foundation, which tracks missing and trafficked victims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to family members, she was expecting a baby girl who she planned to name Londyn Charity.

On July 1, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Jacqueline Reid and charged her with two counts of murder.

According to WRDW, a search warrant of Reid’s home revealed forensic evidence of the crime. Hogg was last seen near Reid’s home. Hogg’s aunt, Judy Hogg, told WRDW that the family did not know the suspect.

“All I can say is people are evil, evil and sick,” Hogg told the outlet.

SLED did not say if they have determined a motive.

SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call the MAYLASHIA HOGG TIP LINE: (803) 896 – 0281, or email SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

Metro Atlanta woman followed her GPS. Then, her car exploded

©2024 Cox Media Group