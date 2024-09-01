49ers rookie, former Florida WR Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is recovering after officials say he was shot on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed the shooting in the city’s Union Square area. The suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

“This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot. SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them,” Breed posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The shooting happened around 3:37 p.m. local time. San Francisco police said in a statement that the suspect tried to rob Pearsall when the two of them got into a physical fight.

The gun went off and shot both Pearsall and the suspect.

San Francisco 49ers posted the following statement on social media Saturday night.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Fellow 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, posted an update on his teammate on X.

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver played for three seasons with Arizona State before he transferred to the University of Florida for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

