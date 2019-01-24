Walmart hiring for one position with an $87,500 average salary

There is a shortage of truckers, but Walmart has sweetened the deal as the big box store chain tries to increase its number of drivers delivering to stores.
Last year, Walmart hired 1,400 drivers and plans to hire hundreds more this year, USA Today reported.
And the jobs come with a good paycheck. Starting next month, drivers are getting about 89 cents a mile between the one-cent increase per mile and extra pay for each delivery. The total comes to an average of $87,500 a year.
The company has about 8,000 on the employment rolls, CBS News reported.
The median salary in the truck driving industry for a national, irregular route is more than $53,000, American Trucking Associations found in a study last year.
New drivers have to be qualified, having at least 30 months of full-time commercial driving experience over the past three years and have a good safety record, CBS News and USA Today reported.
In addition to the nearly $90,000 a year salary, drivers will also get at least 21 days paid time off and possible quarterly bonus and predictable schedules, according to CBS News.
