Jayme Closs to be given $25K reward after she saved herself from accused kidnapper

After being held for 88 days in captivity and escaping, Jayme Closs will be given the money that was earmarked for those who helped find the missing teen.
Police said Closs was kidnapped by Jake Patterson, who is accused of shooting and killing her parents and kidnapping the teen, holding her for 88 days, CNN reported.
Hormel Foods, the parent company of Jennie-O where Closs’ parents worked had put up $25,000 for the 13-year-old’s safe return, The Associated Press reported.
Another $25,000 was offered by the FBI, according to the AP.
Hormel company officials are working with law enforcement officials so Closs gets the company’s portion of the reward money.
“Our hope is that a trust fund can be used for Jayme’s needs today and in the future,” Steve Lykken, Jennie-O Turkey Store president, told CNN.
Closs is living with an aunt since her escape and being released from a hospital, CNN reported.
She had been reported missing on Oct. 15. Closs escaped earlier this month and was found by a woman walking on an isolated road near where the teen was held. The woman said Closs told her “I’m lost, and I don’t know where I am, and I need help.” The woman took her to the nearest home and called authorities. Police arrested Patterson as officials said he searched for Closs, CNN reported.
