ATLANTA - The line of heavy rain and some storms has mostly moved out of north Georgia but it's left behind downed trees and flooded streets.
The wet roads could be an issue Thursday morning as drivers go on their morning commute. Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum has access to thousands of DOT cameras across north Georgia to monitor the roads and give you real time updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Some areas saw anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain, creating flooded roads. The flooding brought traffic to a standstill on Northside Drive Wednesday evening.
Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists used the most advanced weather technology to track this line of rain and storms for nearly a week as it moved across the country and into Georgia.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach found a downed tree blocking Howell Mill Road, between Moores Mill Road and Northside Drive in Atlanta early Thursday morning.
