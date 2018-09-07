Teen, 17, killed after crashing car into back of school bus

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday after crashing her car into a school bus in northern Mississippi, school district officials said.
A South Panola School District bus was hit from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m. on Highway 315, according to the school district.
The driver of the car did not survive injuries she sustained in the crash. She was identified by the Mississippi Highway Patrol as Katelyn Ray.
Fifteen students and the driver were on board the school bus. No one was injured, and another bus was called to take the children to school.
Officials have not released any further information.
