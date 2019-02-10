  • Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in snowmobile crash

    GREENWOOD, Maine - A pregnant woman from Massachusetts and her unborn child were killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine, according to Maine Game Warden Cpl. John MacDonald.

    Elizabeth Abelson, a 30-year-old Gloucester native, was snowmobiling on a trail near Irish Neighborhood Road with her husband shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday when game wardens say she lost control of her snowmobile.

    Game wardens say Abelson was ejected and struck trees, and she and her unborn child, due in early March, were pronounced dead at Stephens Memorial Hospital.

    MacDonald said the couple had recently purchased a 2019 Ski-Doo Grand Touring snowmobile that Abelson had been driving at the time of the crash, and she was wearing a helmet.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

