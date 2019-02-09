  • DEA: 8 arrested, 100 pounds of meth seized in metro Atlanta meth lab busts

    MILTON, Ga. - The Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested at least seven people after it discovered an active meth lab in North Fulton. 

    The DEA confirmed to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that agents confiscated at least 90 to 100 pounds. A witness told Petchenik they saw massive police presence and "environmental cleanup" crew on the property.

    Petchenik has also learned the DEA busted a second location in DeKalb County where one man was arrested. 

