MILTON, Ga. - The Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested at least seven people after it discovered an active meth lab in North Fulton.
The DEA confirmed to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that agents confiscated at least 90 to 100 pounds. A witness told Petchenik they saw massive police presence and "environmental cleanup" crew on the property.
Petchenik has also learned the DEA busted a second location in DeKalb County where one man was arrested.
We have a crew at the scene talking with investigators for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Nearly 100 lbs of meth seized at this Milton, Ga home. pic.twitter.com/TViH8ARL2d— Mikey Fuller (@MFullerWSB2) February 9, 2019
More: DEA confirms active meth lab. 90-100 lbs of finished crystal meth found. 7 Mexican Nationals arrested. https://t.co/GOmi2odPFc— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) February 9, 2019
