Man police say killed 4 at bonfire party sentenced to life in prison

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of killing four people during a bonfire party in 2016 was sentenced to life without parole Friday.
Jacob Kosky plead guilty to the murders in Henry County.
Police said Kosky went to a home on Moccasin Gap Road near McDonough and began shooting.
Matthew Hicks, 18; Keith Gibson, 29; Sophia Bullard, 20; and Destiny Olinger were killed.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is in the courtroom, where the family of one victim said they will never forgive him.
Family members react to Kosky's sentence, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
