Wells Fargo customers frustrated with banking issues after widespread outage

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is hearing from local Wells Fargo customers who are still concerned and upset about the company's widespread system outage.
Customers said they've had issues with online banking and withdrawing money. Some said they couldn't even use their debit cards.
"My first indication of trouble was when I went to buy some dog food and my card was declined from my ATM," one customer said.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman is working to learn what caused the outage and when things will be back up and running
